Sani Bello congratulates Hajo Saraki Bello as Chief Registrar of Supreme Court of Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has felicitated with Hajo Sarki Bello on her confirmation as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Governor Sani Bello in a congratulatory massage, expressed delight seeing a Nigerlite and a woman rising to the peak of her chosen career.

The Governor who saluted her diligence, commitment, resilience and doggedness in all she does, acknowledged that she has made the state and the entire women folk proud for being successful in her career.

He enjoined her to remain focused and steadfast in her new position reminding her of more and better opportunities ahead.

“I am extremely glad to receive the news of your confirmation as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court following the good and progressive leadership in your acting capacity for 8 months. You are indeed a seasoned judiciary administrator.

“It is a well deserved appointment going by your dedication and hardwork. For me, the people of the state and women generally, is a delightful one. I wish you more successes in your new position and better opportunities in future”, he said.

Hajo Sarki Bello hails from Paiko in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State and worked in several law firms in Lagos and Minna Niger State.

She joined the Supreme Court in 1996 as a Senior Registrar and rose through the ranks.

Hajo Sarki Bello was in August last year appointed as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court from the position of a Deputy Chief Registrar of the apex Court to replace Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha who retired on the 8th of August 2021.

She was recently confirmed as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, the highest civil servant of the apex court, handling the general administration of the court and by that position, she is expected to assist the Chief Justice of Nigeria in discharging his administrative duties.

