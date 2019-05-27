Sani-Bello congratulates Fayemi, Lalong, Bagudu

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has congratulated Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi States on their emergence as Chairmen of Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and Progressives Governors Forum respectively.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace said the election of the trio demonstrated the trust and confidence which they exhume from their colleagues.

Governor Sani Bello charged the new leaders to pursue the groups’ collective vision of building a strong, united and indivisible country and entrenching a solid democratic culture.

The Governor urged the chairmen to join hands with other relevant stakeholders and proffer new ways of addressing the challenges of insecurity, particularly in the Northern part of the country.

He stressed the need for the groups to further the cause of the common man and support President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the country in the collective interest of all citizens.

“As our leaders, we expect you to suggest fresh ideas on how to put up sustainable structures that would guarantee full participatory democracy and governance”.

While felicitating with the new leaders, Governor Sani Bello advised them to be transparent, firm and credible in decisions making, provide all imclusive governance and not allow sentiments to becloud their sense of judgement.

