Niger State Government has assured communities of Bassa, Zumba and others in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas under siege by Bandits in Niger State that the Joint Military Taskforce Bases in the area have not been deserted.

The statement by the state government is coming amidst fears that the taskforce camps were being deserted and security agents leaving the communities after the recent invasion of military base in Allawa during which six soldiers and a Mobile Policeman were killed.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who regretted the deadly attack and killing of the security agents, urged the communities not to be apprehensive but to remain calm as the security agents have retreated to re-strategize and not left them completely.

“The Military have evacuated the corpses of the gallant officers who died in the faceoff with the bandits and have retreated for a while to re-strategize. They have not left or abandoned the communities”, he assured.

He said the increasing banditry and kidnapping activities in some parts of the state calls for constant re-strategising stressing that government and the security agencies have remained steadfast and will ensure that the criminals are eliminated.

The Governor commiserated with the Military, the Nigeria Police Force and the communities affected by the activities of the bandit over the death of the six security agents and all the people killed in the area thus far.

The presence of the security agents in the areas have, most recently, frustrated activities of the bandits before the invasion of the military base in Allawa.

The Bandits, numbering about 200, attacked the military base, killed six soldiers and a Mobile Policeman, burnt down the base before moving into the communities where they also killed seven people and abducted several others.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

