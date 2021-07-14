Sani Bello commissions 43 km rural roads

Rural road is one of the basic necessities of life to rural dwellers as it provides them easy access to foundamental services and facilities such as markets, hospitals and schools among others

It is against this backdrop that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State commissioned 43kms double coated surface dressed rural roads connecting Suleja-Abuchi-Izom and Farindoki-Old Gawu communities in Suleja and Gurara Local Government Areas, Niger East Senatorial District of the State as part of 235kms rural roads projects targeted in the state for double coat surface dressing.

Governor Sani Bello explained that the double coated surface dressing of the rural roads rehabilitated by Rural Access Mobility Projects (RAMP2) became necessary in order to ensure that the roads are more enduring so as to promote economic growth of farmers and other rural dwellers and provide them with all-year-round access to basic services including markets, healthcare centres and educational institutions

He disclosed that the state government has institutionalised rural roads maintenance activities by engaging the rural people along the corridors of the roads for the management and maintenance of the roads, adding that it is a legacy hoped to be enshrined in the governance of the state.

The Governor expressed optimism that with the increased access to rural roads, Farmers who were hitherto faced with difficulties of sourcing and transporting key inputs such as seeds and fertilizers to their farms and evacuating their harvests to the local and regional markets will now breath a sigh of relieved.

“Our overall target is to improve the capacity of our farmers to get the best out of their farms and sell products competitively in the markets; which is a prerequisite for sustainable rural development”, he said.

While appreciating the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Coordinator of Niger State RAMP2 Project and his team for thier uncommon commitment and sense of responsibility towards the completion of the projects, the Governor assured the citizens of his continued commitment to infrastructural development in the state and to give adequate attention to the plight of rural dwellers.

The Governor enjoined the leaders and all the community members to remain vigilant and protective of the project to ensure long benefits of the roads.

On security, the Governor who said he is deeply touched by cases of insecurity in the State, reiterated his unrelenting efforts to curtail the menace and enjoined all to collaborate with security agencies by providing useful information that would help address the problem.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Haliru Zakari Jikantoro said the roads links over 30 communities pointing out that six rural roads of about 235kms spread across the state were selected for double coated surface dressing.

The Commissioner maintained that the roads will no doubt contribute immensely towards boosting the socio-economic activities of the benefiting communities and will further help to reduce post-harvest losses thereby increasing food security in the State.

The Governor equally inspected 45m (3 span) bridge along Abuchi Fadama,.

Governor Abubakar sani Bello while Interacting with the community leaders at Farindoki, the leaders expressed appreciation to the Governor and requested for a police outpost, water, ellectricity and repair of mosque.

The Suleja-Abuchi-Izom road is 21kms while that of Farindoki-Old Gawu road is 22kms.

Abubakar Mohammed, Nasiru Kano and Fatima Mohammed who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities expressed gratitude to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the roads, saying that he has brought an end to their many years of suffering due to lack of good access road.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...