Sani Bello commiserates with family of late Justice Ndajiwo



Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum, Governor Abubakar Sani of Niger State has commiserated with the Government and people of Niger State, the judiciary and immediate family of the former Chief Judge of the State, Justice Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo over his demise.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, described the death as a loss not only to Niger State, but to the country as a whole.



The Governor while sympathizing with his family and the legal luminaries in the State, urged all to take solace in Almighty Allah as “He is the one that gives and takes life, adding that the late jurist lived a fulfilled and peaceful life, promoting the development and growth of the State and the legal Profession.



Though his wise counsel and elderly advice would be greatly missed, the Governor prayed Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings on earth and reward him with Aljannatu Firdausi as well as give the family, friends well wishers, and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.



Born 1948 in Doko, Lavun local government area of Niger State, Late Justice Jibrin Ndajiwo was the Second Chief Judge of the State and Magajin Garin Nupe.



Late Justice Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo who was the Chairman, Niger state Judicial Service Commission, had held several positions including Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, July 1977, State Counsel, November 1st 1977 Chief Registrar 1980 , High Court Judge, 14th May 1985 among others.



He became the Chief Judge of the State on 18th December 1991 and retired in the same capacity in March 2013.

Late Justice Ndajiwo also served the state through various committees as Chairman and member including the judicial Profession.

The deceased who died Tuesday afternoon after a brief illness is survived by two wives, children and many grandchildren.