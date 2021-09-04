Sani Bello celebrates SGF Boss Mustapha @65

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has hailed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha as he clocks 65, describing him as visionary, passionate and selfless.

Governor Sani Bello in a birthday message said, the level of dedication and commitment to duties shown by the SGF is legendary.

The NCGF Chairman acknowledged that the celebrant has written his name in the sands of time going by his track records in contributing to the development of Democracy and the ruling party in the country.

He said the legal luminary has further demonstrated his patriotism to the nation by accepting the herculian task of chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which he said his leadership in that regard has been commendable.

“You are no doubt a passionate and patriotic Nigerian. Your commitments to duties are evidences of your desire to see Nigeria becomes a better society. Accepting the difficult task of combating the COVID-19 in our country has also shown that you are an exemplary, humble and transparent leader.

“I join your family members, professional and political friends and all well meaning Nigerians to celebrate you on your 65th birthday”, he said.

He also prayed God give him more fruitful years, increase him in strength, wisdom and knowledge to continue his selfless service that will positively impact on the people of the country.

