Sani Bello calls for investment in skills development

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has stressed the need for government at all levels to invest more in developing skills in the society considering the increasing population of the country.

Governor Bello stated this at the commissioning and handing over of a Multi purpose Women Development Skills Acquisition Centre constructed by the Total Energies in collaboration with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities.

The Governor who noted the long standing and mutually beneficial relationship existing between the state government and the NNPC, also recounted the huge investments the Corporation has done at the state owned University IBBU Lapai and the ongoing construction of a state of the art diagnostic Centre at the IBB Specialist Hospital Minna.

He lauded the efforts of NNPC and Total Energies as well as other partners in the construction of the skills acquisition centre pointing out that the centre will help in engaging women in acquiring skills that would make them independent and supportive to their families to the betterment of the society.

Governor Sani Bello assured the people that more attention will be given to the plight of the women as they constitute two third (2/3) of the population in the state and they are mostly without skills.

The Governor also tasked the Ministry of Women Affairs to maintain the property by putting in place a sustainable mechanism that would keep the structure and equipment in good condition to the benefit of women in particular and the society at large.

“I will engage the Commissioner more, we will put in place a robust system to ensure that the property is well maintained.”, he assured.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi in his remarks said women should be encouraged to and be given priority in terms of development of skills, adding that “no women, no nation”.

He opined that leaders should always create opportunities that would benefit women as doing so would translate to helping the entire society.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Hajiya Tasalla Fati Ibrahim explained that the projected started to about two years ago after the Ministry provided a land for the development partners.

She further disclosed that the state government has so far empowered 1500 women and that 50 more women will be graduating as part of activities to mark the official commissioning and handing over of the center to the Ministry.

The Commissioner assured that the Ministry would engage the services of qualified facility manager in line with the International best practices.

The representatives of Group General Manager of Narional Petroleum Investment Management Services NAPIMS and Managing Director, Total Energies, Clementina Arubi and Mr Gwueke Ajaifia respectively who participated in the Commissioning virtually said that the execution of the project was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR).

They said that they have been participating in such CSR in areas of health, education, skills acquisition, access to water, capacity building and power amongst others in all the six geo-political zones of the country.

The project Manager Steve Bawa conducted the Governor round the centre which comprises of Computer/ICT unit, tailoring unit, catering unit, and a four hundred sitting capacity auditorium, sickbay, offices, power room and rest rooms.

