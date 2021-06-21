Sani Bello boosts morale of troops set to confront bandits

Combined security agencies, comprising of the Military, Police, Civil Defense, and Vigilante Corps are to comb the forests to rescue the abducted Tegina Islamiyyah School children.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello revealed this when he visited the team of the combined security force to boost their morale in Kagara the headquarters of, Rafi local government.

Governor Sani Bello said that it was time for government to take decisive action towards ending the bandits activities that is forcefully changing the lives of the people especially in the rural areas.

“We have to try our possible best not to make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives, they started by displacing farmers from their farmlands, next moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnappings and forcing us to close our schools, now they have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next”, he said.

He told special squard that logistic materials have been provided for them, promising that their allowances and other financial benefits will always be provided as at when due.

The Governor, who commended the security personnel for their efforts in fighting the bandits in the last few weeks, however, mourned the killing of 20 Vigilante Corps Members by the bandits in Magama Local Government.

He enjoined the Federal government to intensify efforts at ensuring that adequate measures are evolved in collaborating with her neigbouring countries, noting that from all indications, the bandits are foreigners.

Earlier, the Governor had met with parents of the abducted school children at the palace of the Emir of kagara, Alh Ahmed Gunna,urging them to exercise patience as government is exploring all avenues to see to their safe rescue.

Expressing their gratitude, the Emir of Kagara, HRH, Alh. Ahmad Garba, Attahiru II thanked the Governor for all the support, especially in the area of security to the emirate and the support given to the family of the kidnapped schoolchildren.

On his own part, the Headmaster of Salihu Tanko Islamiyyah School Tegina, Mallam Abubakar Alhassan said the action of the government to go into full combat is a welcome development provided that there children will be brought back safely.

Alh. Alhassan disclosed that 15 of the teachers have escaped from the hands of their abductors in Zamfara state and are in military facility in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State where they will be handed over to the Niger State Government soon.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...