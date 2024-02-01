Sani appoints Umar Waziri as Deputy CoS

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has appointed Umar Hassan as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna by Muhammad Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Shehu explained that the development was a strategic move aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency.

He said that Waziri, born in Zaria in 1971, is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and holds both a B.Sc and M.Sc in Accounting and Finance from the institution.

”With an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, he brings a wealth of experience in auditing, accounting, finance, energy and public administration.

”Notably, Waziri served as Kaduna State’s Accountant General from 2015 to 2019, where he spearheaded the successful implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and led various crucial departments under the Ministry of Finance.

”Following this, he assumed the role of Managing Director/CEO of the Kaduna Industrial and Finance Co. Ltd from April 2019 to June 2021,” he said.

Shehu added that the new deputy chief of staff’s expertise further expanded as the Chief Financial Officer at FGN Power Company Limited from July 2021 until his most recent appointment as Special Adviser (Revenue Matters) in 2023 by Sani.

He added, “Waziri, a Fellow of prestigious accounting and taxation institutions in Nigeria has been recognised for his outstanding leadership qualities.”

Shehu said that Sani while congratulating the new appointee o emphasised the importance of diligence, honesty, and dedication in executing his responsibilities.

He added that the appointment reflected the government’s commitment to bringing on board seasoned professionals to drive the state’s agenda for growth and development. (NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu

