Sani appoints ex-Kaduna Commissioner, Aruwan, KCTA Administrator

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna, June 20, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Samuel Aruwan as the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Uba-Sani, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

NAN reports that Aruwan is the immediate past Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state.

“A graduate of Mass Communication, he has over a decade of experience in the media before joining the public service in 2015.

“He has an extensive experience and knowledge in crisis management and governance, having played a critical role in the peace and security drive of Kaduna State Government and the campaign against terrorism and banditry in Northern Nigeria,” the statement said.

While congratulating Aruwan on his appointment, the governor urged him to deploy his innovative and creative skills as well as his deep knowledge of management and governance to take the agency to higher heights.

He wished the new appointee God’s guidance in his new assignment. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

