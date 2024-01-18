SAN urges EFCC to curb media trial of financial crime suspects

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Dr Kayode Ajulo, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to address growing concerns of media trial of suspects of financial crimes.

Ajulo made the call in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, titled: “Re-evaluation of the EFCC: Ensuring Accountability and Effectiveness.”

He said: “There is a growing apprehension that the EFCC has become overly preoccupied with media trials, theatrics, and grand gestures, rather than adhering to the standards and procedures necessary for effective investigation.”

The lawyer said this approach had led to hasty actions, inadequate evidence gathering and subsequent dismissal of cases by the courts, undermining the pursuit of justice.

According to him, a recent incident that exemplifies these concerns is the alleged prosecution of Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal by the EFCC while his case was pending before the Supreme Court.

He said: “However, following his victory in the apex court, the EFCC swiftly shifted its focus to his political rival, former governor Bello Matawale, now Minister of State for Defence.”

Ajulo recalled that the commission had previously accused him too of involvement in financial crimes.

He noted that the timing and circumstances surrounding this accusation raised legitimate questions about the EFCC’s impartiality and its commitment to due process.

“It is essential to inquire about the EFCC’s inaction during the mandatory screening of the recently appointed minister, where his past activities were expected to undergo thorough review,” he said.

The lawyer said the origin of the petition and the credibility of the accusers must be scrutinised to ensure that EFCC’s actions were not driven by ulterior motives or baseless claims.

According to him, stringent procedures should be in place for submitting petitions, saying comprehensive forensic investigative patterns should be employed when dealing with such cases.

He added that this would safeguard the EFCC from embarking on fruitless pursuits and ensure that its efforts were focused on genuine and substantive cases.

Ajulo said the EFCC played a pivotal role in combating corruption and financial crimes, adding that it was equally crucial to critically evaluate its operations to address shortcomings.

According to the erudite lawyer, such a process necessitated collaboration between the EFCC’s leadership, relevant government bodies, civil society organisations, legal experts and the media.

He added that through open dialogue and collective efforts, the EFCC would restore public trust, enhance transparency and strengthen its capacity to effectively tackle economic and financial crimes. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

