Sambisa  Forest: Military airstrikes hit terrorist hideouts, neutralize fighters

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has said that military airstrikes in Sambisa forest has destroyed structures of the Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized several of their fighters.

The Coordinator, Defense Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Major General, John Enenche made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

He said,”The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded more successes in its air campaign against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East of the Country.

“The latest of these was achieved through airstrikes executed on 10 November 2020 at Njimia and Dure in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The attacks, which resulted in massive damage to the BHTs’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters, were conducted after series of aerial surveillance missions showed a resurgence of activities in the 2 locations.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the locations.

“The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their successive bomb and rocket runs resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures and neutralization of several BHTs”.

Enenche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.