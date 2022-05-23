Samaila Suleiman emerges PDP candidate for Kaduna North

Mr Samaila Suleiman, has emerged winner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

Returning Officer, Aliyu Bello who announced the result on Monday said Suleiman scored 20 votes to defeat Usman Bawa who got 14 votes to pick the party’s ticket.

Bello said Adam Sambo placed third with two votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman was a two-term lawmaker who represented Kaduna North at the state House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before defecting to PDP.(NAN)

