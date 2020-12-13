Sam Nda Isaiah: We lost a guardian – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) isays it is saddened by the news of the passing of Leadership newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda Isaiah.

Mr Isaiah, a reputed pharmacist, prolific writer and skilled politician was also a passionate northerner who identified with the aspirations and struggles of the everyday northerner.

A statement signed by CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said “The CNG shall for a long time feel the huge vacuum created by the passage of this gentleman who had been a strong pillar to the group since inception.

He said Mr Isaiah had been forthcoming with support, encouragement, mentorship and guide to the CNG a privilege that greatly promoted its activities.

“While wishing his family, associates and staff members the fortitude to bear this monumental loss, we at the CNG have equally lost that great man of exemplary qualities and foresight,” Suleiman said.