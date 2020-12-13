Sam Nda-Isaiah: FCT Minister condoles with Leadership, family

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman and Founder of Leadership Newspaper Group Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Malam Bello described the late publisher and politician as an epitome of hard-work and patriotism, a bridge builder and a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria.

In the words of Malam Bello, “Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, was an epitome of hard work, a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria and a great patriot. Although a pharmacist by training, through hard work and commitment to excellence, he founded the Leadership Group which has in its stable one of Nigeria’s foremost and most influential newspapers.

The FCT Minister also noted that as a resident of Abuja, whose business concerns were located in the nation’s capital, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah contributed immensely to the development of the FCT.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Malam Bello also prayed that the Almighty will grant his entire family and the Leadership Group the strength to bear the loss.