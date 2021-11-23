Sam Adegboyega varsity to offer free tuition to humanity students, others

A privately-owned university, Sam Adegboyega University, says it has instituted tuition-free programmes for some students seeking admission into the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Babatunde Idowu disclosed this at a press conference ahead of the university’s 6th and 7th Convocation ceremony scheduled for Nov. 26 at Ogwa, Edo.

Idowu said the free tuition applies to students seeking admission into the College of Humanities, while those seeking admission into the College of Basic and Applied Science would get 50 per cent discount on their tuition fees.

He said the Apostolic Church Nigeria, owners of the institution had earlier made scholarship available to some indigent students with a 100,000 discount to assist them.

“As a give back to the Nigerian community, the leaders of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, have instituted tuition-free programmes in some courses effective from 2021/2022 academic session.

“This is in line with the founding father’s desire to make education accessible to all in the society,” he said.

Idowu said that the school would be graduating 208 students in the combined 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 convocation.

According to him, 20 students will be graduating with First Class honours with six of them in the 2019/2020 set and 14 in the 2020/2021 set.

“A breakdown of the result shows that 20 students will be graduating with First Class honours, while others will be graduating with Second Class Honours,” he said.

The vice chancellor also disclosed that the National University Commission (NUC) had approved Law programme for the institution, adding that the Council of Legal Education is expected to visit the institution for their resource verification.

“It is important to state that all our academic programmes have full accreditation status, thus making all programmes currently offered in the university comparable with the best universities in the country.

“The university is working earnestly to maintain this record as we present more programmes for accreditation and re-accredited soon,” he said.

Idowu said the university is in partnership with New Horizon E-business learning organisation aimed at developing professional competence in the area of ICT for students.

“The training is mandatory for all our students in addition to their chosen academic programmes of study.

“This puts Sam Adegboyega University as one of the Big 17 universities in Nigeria who have joined the 4th industrial revolution league.

“The training has also been extended to academic and non-teaching staff of the university.

“This is to further boost the technical capacity of staff and increase productivity,” he said. (NAN)

