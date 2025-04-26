Salvation: The Greatest Bargain in Human History, By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(April 25, 2025) Salvation is indeed the largest bargain in the history of mankind. When we consider the fleeting nature of human accomplishments, pleasures, and desires, it becomes clear that they are all corrupted, polluted, and debased by sin. The Bible aptly describes them as “rubbish” or “filthy rags” before God (Isaiah 64:6).

The Transience of Human Achievements

Human achievements and accomplishments, no matter how grand or impressive, are temporary and perishable. They are often driven by selfish desires and motivations, and their impact is limited to the present life. As King Solomon articulated, all human efforts and strivings amount to “vanity upon vanity” (Ecclesiastes 1:2).

The Ephemeral Nature of Earthly Pleasures

Earthly bound pleasures are momentary and short-lived. They may bring temporary happiness or satisfaction, but they ultimately leave us empty and unfulfilled. In contrast, the consequences of sin and rebellion against God can have lasting and devastating effects.

The Eternal Value of Salvation

When we compare eternal life that begins on earth and extends to eternity with the fleeting nature of human achievements and pleasures, there is no comparison. As Apostle Paul wrote, “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

The Bargain of Salvation

Salvation is a bargain that offers us eternal life, forgiveness, and reconciliation with God. It is a gift that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, who paid the ultimate price for our sins on the cross. This bargain is not based on human merit or works, but on God’s love and grace.

Conclusion

In conclusion, salvation is the greatest bargain in human history. It offers us eternal life, hope, and purpose, and it far outweighs any temporary or fleeting benefits that human achievements and pleasures may offer. May we recognize the value of this bargain and respond in faith to God’s offer of salvation, that we may experience the fullness of life and joy that comes from knowing and following Him.

Made for Glory: A Reflection on Purpose and Eternity

The song “Made for Glory” by Ken Puls is a powerful expression of the belief that believers are created for a purpose, which is to experience God’s glory. The lyrics take the listener on a journey of reflection, emphasizing God’s love and provision, and the hope of experiencing His glory in eternity.

The Fleeting Nature of Life

The song begins by acknowledging the fleeting nature of life. We journey through this life as pilgrims, and our time on earth is short compared to eternity. The lyrics remind us that our moments, days, or years will all seem like a vapor when God wipes away our tears. This perspective encourages us to prioritize what truly matters and to live with an eternal perspective.

Created for Glory

The song affirms that we were created for glory, with an everlasting soul that transcends the limitations of this life. This truth gives us hope and purpose, reminding us that our lives are not defined solely by the time we spend on earth. We are made for something greater, something that will last forever.

The Mystery of Suffering

The song also acknowledges the reality of suffering and sin in this life. It asks the question, “Why is our time so short and stained with sin and strife?” The answer lies in God’s kindness and sovereignty. Through our pain and suffering, we come to know His grace, and our sorrows are limited by His loving provision.

The Importance of Redemption

The song emphasizes the importance of bringing our broken, sinful lives to Christ without delay. In Him, we find rest, refreshment for the soul, and healing. Through His suffering, we are forgiven and made whole. This truth encourages us to prioritize our relationship with God and to seek Him with all our hearts.

The Hope of Eternity

The song looks forward to the hope of eternity, where we will experience God’s glory in all its fullness. We will look back on our journey and say, “Our faithful God has brought us home, our tears He’s wiped away.” This hope gives us perspective and encourages us to live with our eyes fixed on eternity.

Conclusion

The song “Made for Glory” is a powerful reminder of our purpose and destiny. We were created for glory, and our lives have meaning and significance in light of eternity. The song encourages us to prioritize our relationship with God, to seek Him with all our hearts, and to live with an eternal perspective. As we journey through this life, may we be reminded of our true purpose and the hope of experiencing God’s glory in eternity.

The Unparalleled Value of Salvation

The value of salvation surpasses any earthly gain or pleasure. It’s a gift that brings eternal life, forgiveness, and reconciliation with God. Through faith in Jesus Christ, we’re offered a treasure that far outweighs any temporary or fleeting benefit.

Eternal Perspective

Salvation gives us an eternal perspective, helping us understand the brevity and fragility of human life. It encourages us to prioritize what’s truly important and to live with purpose and meaning.

Transformative Power

The power of salvation transforms our lives, giving us a new identity and a fresh start. It frees us from the burden of sin and guilt, and empowers us to live a life of obedience and service to God.

Unshakeable Hope

Salvation gives us an unshakeable hope, a confidence that nothing can separate us from God’s love. It’s a hope that sustains us through life’s challenges and difficulties, and gives us joy and peace in the midst of uncertainty.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the value of salvation is unparalleled. It’s a gift that brings us eternal life, transformation, and hope. May we cherish this gift and live in a way that honors God, sharing the good news of salvation with others and living out our faith with purpose and passion.

The Profound Impact of Salvation

Salvation has a profound impact on our lives, transforming us from the inside out. It brings us into a relationship with God, and gives us a new sense of purpose and direction.

Freedom from Sin

Salvation frees us from the power and penalty of sin, allowing us to live a life of freedom and obedience to God. It gives us the strength to overcome temptation and to live a life that is pleasing to Him.

New Identity

Through salvation, we are given a new identity as children of God. We are adopted into His family, and become heirs of His promises. This new identity gives us a sense of belonging and significance.

Eternal Security

Salvation gives us eternal security, assuring us that we are safe in God’s hands. We can trust in His love and care, knowing that He will never leave us or forsake us.

Transformed Relationships

Salvation also transforms our relationships with others. It gives us a new sense of love and compassion, and enables us to build meaningful and lasting relationships with those around us.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the impact of salvation is profound and far-reaching. It transforms our lives, gives us a new identity, and assures us of eternal security. May we live out our salvation with joy and gratitude, and may our lives be a testament to the transformative power of God’s love.

A Compelling Framework for Decision-Making: The Historic Bargain of Salvation

The decision to accept the historic bargain of salvation is a pivotal moment in one’s life. This framework provides a comprehensive approach to decision-making, considering the profound implications of this choice.

Understanding the Bargain

The historic bargain of salvation offers eternal life, forgiveness, and reconciliation with God through faith in Jesus Christ. This bargain is rooted in God’s love and mercy, providing a way for humanity to be restored to a right relationship with Him.

Evaluating the Costs and Benefits

When considering this bargain, it’s essential to evaluate the costs and benefits. The cost is surrendering our lives to God, acknowledging our sinfulness, and accepting Jesus Christ as our Savior. The benefits are eternal life, peace, joy, and a deepening relationship with God.

Assessing the Alternatives

The alternatives to accepting this bargain are dire. Rejecting God’s offer of salvation leads to eternal separation from Him, resulting in spiritual death and despair.

Considering Evidence

The evidence for the validity of this bargain is compelling. The Bible provides a clear and consistent message of salvation, and the testimony of millions of believers throughout history confirms its power and impact.

Making an Informed Decision

When making a decision about this historic bargain, it’s crucial to consider the evidence, evaluate the costs and benefits, and seek guidance from God. This decision requires a deep understanding of one’s own spiritual needs and a willingness to surrender to God’s will.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the decision to accept the historic bargain of salvation is a life-changing choice. By understanding the bargain, evaluating the costs and benefits, assessing the alternatives, considering the evidence, and seeking guidance from God, individuals can make an informed decision that will impact their lives for eternity. May this framework guide those seeking to make a decision about this historic bargain, and may they find peace, joy, and salvation in Jesus Christ.

Concluding Remarks: The Imperative of Choosing Salvation

In conclusion, the decision to choose salvation over rebellion is not just a choice, but an imperative that determines our eternal destiny. The stakes are high, and the consequences of our decision will reverberate throughout eternity.

Eternal Consequences

The choice between salvation and rebellion has eternal consequences. Salvation offers eternal life, peace, and joy in the presence of God, while rebellion leads to eternal separation, darkness, and despair.

A Call to Decision

We are faced with a clear call to decision. The Bible presents the gospel message, urging us to repent and believe in Jesus Christ. This decision is not optional; it is essential for our salvation.

The Urgency of the Moment

The urgency of the moment cannot be overstated. We do not know what tomorrow holds, and our lives can change in an instant. Today is the day of salvation, and we must not delay in making our decision.

A Choice that Transforms

The choice of salvation transforms our lives in profound ways. It gives us a new perspective, a new heart, and a new purpose. It enables us to live a life that is pleasing to God, bearing fruit in every good work.

A Final Plea

As we conclude, we issue a final plea to those who have not yet made a decision for salvation. Consider the eternal consequences of your choice. Do not harden your heart or delay your decision. Choose salvation today, and experience the transformative power of God’s love.

May this imperative guide your decision, and may you choose salvation over rebellion, embracing the eternal life and joy that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.

About the Author

Isaac Megbolugbe is Senior Advisor and Director of GIVA Ministries International and a renowned expert in his field. As a member of the 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his writing. Resident in the United States of America, Isaac continues to inspire and educate through his work