Sallah: TUC urges Nigerians to pray for unity

By Esenvosa Izah

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to pray for unity and prosperity of the country.

TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Olaleye expressed dismay that this year’s celebration was being observed amidst extraordinary circumstances following the recent attack on Kuje, Abuja prison, which led to the fleeing of many Boko Haram members and other criminals.

According to him, the challenge of the country can only be surmounted when everyone comes together in unity.

“The whereabouts of these terrorists are unknown, so there is the tendency that people will be somehow apprehensive while moving around.

“Parks may not be able to open and operate fully and the social interactions which are customary during Eid celebrations will be restricted,“ he said.

The union leader said that the time has come for every Nigerian, especially those in authority, to take responsibility for the development of the country.

According to him, partaking in religious activities alone is not enough.

Olaleye said: “Rather, we all should practise what the Holy Quran teaches and stop living hypocritic lives”.

The labour leader urged everyone to turn a new leaf, saying that the period of the Eid celebration was a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season.

“These include selfless service to God and humanity as well as a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public life, “ he said. (NAN)

