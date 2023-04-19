Sallah: Tinubu’s loyalists distribute textile materials to Muslims

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Patriots of Democracy, a political pressure group and organisers of pre-inauguration daily hangout for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, distributed textile materials to Muslims.

Convener of the group, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, during the presentation in Abuja, said that the hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu on Feb. 25.

Adeyanju said that the hangout was aimed at redirecting the on-going narratives about the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect.

He said that the hangout, which began on March 26, would be sustained till the inauguration day on May 29 through contributions from friends and well-wishers of the president-elect.

According to him, the distribution of the materials is an emulation of Tinubu’s legacy of reward.

He added that the gesture was also to appreciate the beneficiaries for their overwhelming support for the president-elect as well as for standing with the group in the past 22 days at the Abuja Unity Fountain.

Adeyanju, who was accompanied by some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and stakeholders to distribute the materials, promised more support for the beneficiaries, as the countdown to May 29 continued.

He said that the group had been assisting the less-privileged in many ways, including giving educational assistance.

This, he said, was directed to youths in particular and others who had been attending the hangout since it started 23 days ago.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), appreciated the gesture and thanked the organisers for reaching out to them.

They reaffirmed their support and prayed for sound health and more knowledge for the president-elect to pilot the affairs of the country in the right direction.

The beneficiaries of the gesture included young girls, ladies, orphans and older women, among others. (NAN)