Sallah: Tambuwal urges Nigerians to be security conscious, obtain PVC

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday, urged Nigerians to obtain their voter’s cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal made the call in his Sallah broadcast, noting that Nigerians must always keep the security situation in the country in mind.

” Elegible persons should obtain voter’s card to enable the them elect the right leaders of future, who can salvage Nigeria from the myriads of problems militating against its progress and development.

“ Therefore, as we match closer to the 2023 elections, we must be poised with our voter cards and be resolute toward handing power to those, who can change things in our country for the better.

“ Meaningful change can only be achieved through peaceful means. So, in the course of bringing about the necessary change, we must adhere to the rule of law and under no circumstance, give in to lawlessness.

“As we celebrate this auspicious day of Eid-el-Kabir, we must keep in mind the security situation in our dear state and country.

” Many of our relatives, friends, neighbours and other fellow citizen are in anguish as a result of being bereaved, wounded, kidnapped or displaced.

“We, therefore, need to use this holy period to pray fervently for the return of peace to our country. Let’s us cooperate with the security agencies and leaders at all levels in the efforts to secure our society,” he said.

He added that the Eid-el-Kabir period, symbolised sacrifice to the Creator and Cherisher, as a mark of the absolute obedience to Allah.

“ A replica of subservience of our beloved Prophet Abraham (AS). Against this backdrop and in reverence and respect to this precedence, Allah has made it an act of worship to the believers.

“ It’s my hope that, we will continue to work in faithfulness and obedience to Allah to attain the highest positions among His servants,” Tambuwal added.

Tambuwal appreciated the Sultan of Sokoto, traditional and religious leaders in the state for their fatherly role in the success of his administration, while thanking the residents for their support to him. (NAN)

