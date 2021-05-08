Ahead of the 2021 Eid-Al-Fitr, tailors in Kano now make brisk business as they record high patronage especially from Muslims in preparation for the celebration.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who visited some tailoring outfits observed that majority of them were seen cutting and designing customers clothes.

A cross section of tailors who spoke with NAN in separate interviews on Saturday in Kano, expressed happiness with the improved patronage of their businesses despite the difficult times.

Malam Sani Muhammad, a tailor at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters Kano, said there was remarkable increase in the number of customers who patronised his services in the past few weeks compared to 2020 Eid-el-fitr celebration.

“I have made huge sales as a result of increased customers from all corners of the metropolis.

” This year’s sale is good and I pray that next year will be like this or even better.

“The challenges we are facing is in the high cost of sewing materials. The dresses we sewed for N2,500 before now, is currently being made at the cost of N3,500 and N4,000 depending on the style”

Hajiya Habiba Musa, a tailor at Brigade Quarters Kano, said business had been profitable in the last one month in preparations for the ramadan season.

Musa said she charges between N1,500 and N4,000 depending on the type of dress or style.

“We now have more than enough patronage unlike before. We are very busy and overwhelmed with customers patronages and we are making good savings from it”

Baffa Aji, a Fashion Designer at fagge Quarters Kano, said his shop had witnessed in flux of customers in the last two weeks.

“We thank God despite the current economic challenges in the country, customers still patronise us. Most of the clothes I received this year are from women and children,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Rabiu Khalifa, a resident who decried the high charges by the tailors, said he purchased new clothes for his seven children to enable them celebrate Eid in a happy mood.

“The charges by the tailors are higher than it was during the 2020 Eid. The dresses we sewed for N2,000 in 2020 now cost between N2,5000 and N3,000”

Khalifa called on tailors to reduce their charges to enable residents celebrate the season in new clothes.

NAN reports that Eid-Al-fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The feast of breaking the fast and is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

