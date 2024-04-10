Sallah: Sustain lessons of Ramadan, Chief Imam of Benin admonishes Muslims

The Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatai Enabulele, on Wednesday called on Muslims to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and avoid returning to their old ways.

Enabulele, in his sermon, shortly after leading a congregation on two Rakat prayers to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Benin, said the old ways were antithetical to the principles of Islam.

The Islamic leader described the Ramadan fast as an opportunity to go close to the Almighty Allah and earn rewards for 30 days.

“My message to Muslims is that having fasted for one full month, let us not go back to our old ways but continue to dwell on our good deeds, showing love, kindness, and compassion as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

“Let’s show love to our neighbours.

“If people, especially those in authority behave well by not stealing the money meant to develop the country, encouraging banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism, we would have peace and less problems in the country,” he said.

Enabulele appealed to all Nigerians, especially Muslims, not to forget the day of accountability, a day where everyone would stand before the creator for his stewardship on earth.

“So, whatever the position you find yourself in today, let us try and better the lives of the people because there are many people who don’t have food to eat.

“As you celebrate Sallah, cook and distribute to your neighbours, whether Muslims or Christians.

“Let us continue to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan,” the cleric said. (NAN)

By Usman Aliyu