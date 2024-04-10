Sallah: Sultan urges Muslims to seek knowledge, pray for leaders

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has encouraged the Muslim Ummah to actively pursue knowledge to strengthen their faith.

In his Eid message on Wednesday, Abubakar emphasised the importance of continuing to pray for leaders and prosperity of the country.

“We should express gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting us the gift of life and good health, allowing us to observe the 30 days of fasting and celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

“Today marks a significant day in Islam as Muslims worldwide commemorate the conclusion of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

“Moreover, let us perpetuate the spirit of compassion and support for one another, as demonstrated during the month of Ramadan, and extend assistance to those in need,” he appealed.

The Sultan commended the Sokoto State Government, under the leadership of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, for its commitment and collaboration with Muslim scholars to foster unity.

He also praised the government’s ongoing efforts to support the less privileged, civil servants, and ensuring the security and progress of the state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu urged the Muslim community in the state to uphold the virtues of Ramadan to attract Allah’s abundant mercy and forgiveness.

Aliyu, in his Eid message to the Muslim community following the conclusion of the 2024 Ramadan fast, implored affluent individuals in the state to continue demonstrating compassion and generosity toward the less fortunate to earn Allah’s blessings.

“I am aware of the numerous acts of assistance provided by some of our affluent citizens to the needy in our society, which is truly commendable.

“On our part, the government has allocated significant resources to aid the less privileged and vulnerable groups throughout the state,” he stated. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir