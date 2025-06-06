Sallah: Sultan tasks leaders on unity, commitment to Nigeria’s challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerian leaders to unite and commit themselves

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerian leaders to unite and commit themselves to addressing the pressing challenges facing the country.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message on Friday in Sokoto, the sultan emphasised that genuine unity and dedication among leaders were essential for finding lasting solutions to national problems.

“Insecurity continues to be a major concern in Sokoto and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

“While security agencies are making commendable efforts to tackle these challenges, more needs to be done to turn the tide and consign insecurity to history,” he said.

The sultan urged leaders to come together and develop strategies that would support and enhance the work of security personnel, ensuring long-term peace and stability.

He also extended his condolences to the government and people of Niger over the recent flood disaster that claimed several lives.

Abubakar called on Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to offer continuous prayers for the nation, while praying to Almighty Allah to accept their acts of worship.

The sultan further encouraged Nigerians to embrace positive change in their attitudes, expressing optimism that the country’s best days lie ahead.

He urged all the citizens to remain God-fearing in their conduct.

Abubakar also commended Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for implementing policies and programmes that directly impacted the lives of citizens.

The sultan concluded by wishing all the Muslims peaceful and joyous Sallah celebrations, praying that Allah accepts their sacrifices. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)