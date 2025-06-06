Sallah: Southwest Muslim leader urges Tinubu, governors to fulfil electoral promises

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Southwest, Edo and Delta, Tunde Badmus, has urged President Bola Tinubu and governors in the region to intensify efforts towards fulfilling their electoral promises

By Victor Adeoti

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Southwest, Edo and Delta, Tunde Badmus, has urged President Bola Tinubu and governors in the region to intensify efforts towards fulfilling their electoral promises.

Badmus made the remarks while speaking with journalists after observing the two rakat prayers at the Osogbo Central Eid prayer ground on Friday.

He stressed the need for public office holders to strive to deliver on their promises.

Badmus noted that Eid-el-Kabir celebration revolved around redeeming pledges, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim to God, and striving to deliver promises attracted rewards from Almighty Allah.

The Muslim leader said that when government at all levels delivered on their electoral promises, life would be better for the teeming populace.

He urged political leaders to emulate Prophet Ibrahim in ensuring they delivered on their promises, no matter the barrier around them.

“The message of the Eid we are celebrating today centres around fulfilling promises.

“If you make promises to God or to anyone as an individual, you should make sure that such promises are fulfilled.

“If you fulfil your promises, the rewards will be multiplied into thousands,” he said.

Badmus noted that the removal of fuel subsidy had helped in multiplying the revenue available to all levels of government.

“Fuel subsidy removal has ensured that allocation to states and local government increases tremendously, thus, it should bring succour and relief to the people

“To this end, the president, governors and those appointed into public offices should try as much as possible to fulfill their promises”, he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)







