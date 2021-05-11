The Police Command in Kebbi has warned residents against acts that may lead to breach of peace during the Sallah festival.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Command’s Spokesperson disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Abubakar said the Police Commissioner, Adeleke Adeyinka-Bode, gave the warning in his Sallah message to the people of the state.

“The Police and other security agencies in the state are fully prepared to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

“It is therefore necessary to use this medium to warn all potential trouble makers, miscreants and hoodlums to avoid engaging in any unlawful activity, as measures have been put in place to bring them to book.

“The Police will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of people across the state before, during and after the celebration,” the commissioner said.

He appealed to the general public to provide useful information on suspicious persons to the nearest police station or call 09062925404 and 08038797644 in case of any emergency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

