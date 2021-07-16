Sallah: Police deploy personnel to ensure hitch free celebration in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has deployed its personnel to strategic places to ensure hitch free 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said that the deployment would cover recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways to ensure peaceful celebration in the FCT.

According to her, the deployment is a proactive measure by the command to ensure the security of lives and property during and after the celebration.

She said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, had ordered uninterrupted patrols, diligent stop and search operations as well as coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies.

The PPRO congratulated with Muslims in the territory as they join their counterparts across the globe to mark the 2021 Eid el-Kabir celebration.

She urged residents to promptly report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913; 08061581938; 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Yusuf also called on residents to report the conduct of Police Officers to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352. (NAN)

