Sallah: Oshiomhole distributes rice, cash to constituents

By George Edomwonyi

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo-North) has distributed 8,500 bags of rice and undisclosed amount of cash to people in his senatorial district to celebrate Eid-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 10kg bag of rice was distributed to the six local government areas of Edo-North Senatorial District.

Speaking during the distribution on Thursday, Oshiomhole said the rice and cash were to enable the people celebrate the festive period.

Oshiomhole, represented by his Legislative Aide, Adams Mumin, said,

“The distribution of rice and cash is part of Oshiomhole good will to celebrate

with Muslims and other people in his constituents.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to Oshiomhole, Mr Victor Oshioke described the gesture as humanitarian service.

“Oshiomhole’s commitment to his constituents’ development is evident in this program, showcasing his leadership and vision for Edo North growth.

“Sen. Oshiomhole have always been there for his people by providing assistance and financial aid to the people of the district,” Oshioke said.

He, however, admonished Muslims and Nigerians to sue for peace and love during the celebration

Some Muslims faithful, who spoke to NAN, commended Oshiomhole for the gesture.

They said that the rice and the cash would help cushion the effect of the celebration.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Philip Itsede expressed gratitude to Oshiomhole for the intervention.

Another beneficiary, Mr Ahmed Dauda described the initiative as timely. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)