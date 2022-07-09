Sallah: Ortom calls for prayers to heal the land

…says the recent security onslaughts vindicates him

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on Muslims in the country to pray against the unabating security challenges in the country, saying that the deteriorating situation arguably demands divine intervention.

The Governor said it is an understatement to submit that the nation is overwhelmed by the security challenges and sighted the recent terrorists attack on Kuje prison and the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy as “a national embarrassment.”

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Eid Kabir celebration, he also urged the citizens to cooperate with security operatives in order to get rid of the security menace ravaging the nation.

The Governor however lamented that his ceaseless calls on the federal government to rise up to its responsibility by providing security for the citizens have felled on deaf ears over the years.

He said: “The successful invasion of the Kuje Prison, right in the heart of the nation’s capital, Abuja by terrorists during which scores of inmates escaped unarguably vindicates my clarion calls on the federal government to wake up to its responsibilities and address the security threats gradually tearing the nation apart.”

“They have in more than equal proportion ignored my calls. As it is right now, we are all endangered in this country and there is no hiding place for anyone. Everywhere, everyone is under attack. If the President’s convoy can be easily attacked by terrorists just the way i was attacked on my farm, then no where, no one is safe”, Ortom lamented.

Governor Ortom however expressed optimism that hope is not lost if all hands can be on deck to honestly address the challenges.

“Let me repeat myself. We can overcome these security challenges if the President and his cabinet are honest enough to stand up and do the right thing for this nation. If the President deicides today to end this insurgency, Nigeria will be free. But as it is right now, there’s no assurance that he is ready. Those he has placed incharge of the security architecture of this country are not sincere to him and to Nigerians,” he said.

Governor Ortom went further, “I want to restate my call for the convocation of a national security summit where all stakeholders will be present to brainstorm and find lasting solutions to this insurgency tearing our nation apart. We cannot continue to live in perpetual fear in our fatherland.”

While urging the Muslim faithful to use the occasion of Eld el-Kabir to fervently pray for Nigeria in distress, he then called for religious harmony between and among various religious denominations and groups in the country.

On his part, he said it was as a result of the determination of his administration to end security challenges facing the state that he has continued to support all military and other sister agencies despite the meager resources.

He said this will be complimented by the the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards in order to contain the frightenig security situation in the state.

