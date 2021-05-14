Sallah: Orphanage support excites Kano commissioner

 The Commissioner for Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and three others for supporting orphans in the state.

This contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Bahijja Malam-Kabara, in Kano.

Muhammad-Umar made the commendation while several gifts at the Nassarawa Children’s Home during a visit by Ganduje as part of celebrations in Kano.

The statement said the commissioner also felicitated with the orphans while a brand new school bus as requested by the ministry.

She lauded the governor for showing much concern to the orphans and less privileged in the state.

She also appreciated the interventions made by Alhaji Mukhtar Ammasco for building a hostel and a dinning hall at Nassarawa Children’s Home.

Similarly, the commissioner hailed Sen. Barau Jibril and Sen. Kabiru Gaya who promised to install a solar power and provide a school bus to Gaya Children’s Home, respectively.

The statement added that Ganduje accompanied by the two , commissioners, the Head of Civil Service and the State APC , among others, during the visit. (NAN)

