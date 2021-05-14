The Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad-Umar, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and three others for supporting orphans in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Bahijja Malam-Kabara, in Kano.

Muhammad-Umar made the commendation while receiving several gifts at the Nassarawa Children’s Home during a visit by Ganduje as part of Sallah celebrations in Kano.

The statement said the commissioner also felicitated with the orphans while receiving a brand new school bus as requested by the ministry.

She lauded the governor for showing much concern to the orphans and less privileged in the state.

She also appreciated the interventions made by Alhaji Mukhtar Ammasco for building a hostel and a dinning hall at Nassarawa Children’s Home.

Similarly, the commissioner hailed Sen. Barau Jibril and Sen. Kabiru Gaya who promised to install a solar power and provide a school bus to Gaya Children’s Home, respectively.

The statement added that Ganduje was accompanied by the two senators, commissioners, the Head of Civil Service and the State APC Chairman, among others, during the visit. (NAN)

