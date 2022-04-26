Sallah: Organisation donates clothing materials to orphans in Keffi

An Islamic organisation, the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidiah Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) on Tuesday, donated clothing materials worth more than N600,000 to more than 1,000 orphans in Keffi to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (Sallah).

Speaking during the exercise at the organisation’s Central Mosque in Low Cost Housing Estate, Keffi, the chairman of the committee that handled the collection of the materials, Malam Idris Ladan, said that the clothing materials came from various donors.

Ladan described the exercise as a continuous because of the increasing number of the orphans and other vulnerable members in the society.

He thanked those that have supported the committee to discharge its activities in one way or the other and prayed to God to reward them.

He also assured the public that members of the committee would not rest their oars in the discharge of their responsibilities.

In his remarks the chairman of the occasion, Malam Adam Ishaq, described the acts of support or assistance to, especially orphans, as one of the greatest attributes of paradise-bond worshipers.

He enjoined the well-to-do in the society not to relent in their efforts in making the best use of their wealth to always render their support to the orphans, widows and all other vulnerable public.

While commending the members of the committee that handled the collection, he called on them not to relent in their efforts.

In his speech, the Chairman of JIBWIS in Keffi Local Government Area, Alhaji Musa Sulieman, thanked all those that contributed to the success of the exercise.

He described the distribution as significant, especially as it was meant to bring succour to the orphans and other vulnerable public.

Represented by one of the leaders of the organisation, Malam Abdulsalam Abdulaziz, the Chairman congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to make the best use of the materials.

One of the beneficiaries, Musa Salolon, pray to God to reward all those that had supported them and assured the organisation that they would make the best use of the materials.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

