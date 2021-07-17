Sallah: NSCDC deploys 989 personnel in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi, says it has 989 personnel to ensure hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, stated this in a statement by its Spokesman, SC Garkuwa Adamu, on Friday in Bauchi.

Abdullahi said the personnel would be deployed to praying grounds and other locations to protect lives and property.

“The deployment is to ensure protection of lives and property during and after Sallah celebration in the state.

“The officers and men of the Corps have been deployed to all Eid praying grounds and strategic locations across the state.

“Patrol will also be intensified to nip in the bud any criminal activity capable of jeopardising the peace being enjoyed in the state,” he said

Abdullahi charged the citizens to be law abiding and go about their normal activities, and report suspicious activities and persons to the security agencies.

Meanwhile, Mr Abiodun Alabi, the Police Commissioner in the state, reiterated the commitment of the command towards ensuring peaceful and hitch-free sallah celebrations.

In a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, the Commissioner assured of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property during the Sallah festivities.

Alabi said the Command would collaborate with other security agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure peaceful elebration.

He said that officers and men of the Command had been deployed to praying grounds, event and recreational centres to deal with hoodlums, thugs and other disgruntled elements that might attempt to cause breakdown of law and order during the festivities.

He charged officers and men of the command to be civil but firm in discharging their duties. (NAN)

