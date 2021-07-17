Sallah: NSCDC deploys 989 personnel in Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps () in , says it has 989 personnel to ensure hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps, Mr Nuraddeen , stated in a statement by its Spokesman, SC Garkuwa Adamu, in .

said the personnel would be deployed to praying grounds and other locations to protect lives and property.

“The deployment is to ensure protection of  lives and property during and after Sallah celebration in the state.

“The officers and men of the Corps have been deployed to all Eid praying grounds and strategic locations across the state.

“Patrol also be intensified to nip in the bud any criminal activity capable of jeopardising the being enjoyed in the state,” he said

charged the citizens to be abiding and go about their normal activities, and report suspicious activities and persons to the security agencies.

Meanwhile, Mr Abiodun Alabi, the Police in the state, reiterated the commitment of the command towards ensuring peaceful and hitch-free sallah celebrations.

In a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, Ahmed Wakil, the assured of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property during the Sallah festivities.

Alabi said  the Command would collaborate with agencies and critical stakeholders to ensure peaceful elebration.

He said that officers and men of the Command had been deployed to praying grounds, event and recreational centres to deal with hoodlums, thugs and other disgruntled elements that might attempt to cause breakdown of and order during the festivities.

He charged officers and men of the command to be civil but in discharging their duties. (NAN)

