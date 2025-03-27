Sallah: NSCDC deploys 4000 personnel in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4,000 personnel to ensure adequate security during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

By Kelechi Ogunleye

NSCDC FCT Public Relations Officer (PRO), Monica Ojobi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared March 31 and April 1 as public holidays for the occasion.

According to the PRO, the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the deployment aims to protect lives and safeguard Critical National Assets and Infrastructure across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Odumosu said that the deployed personnel were drawn from various specialised departments and units of the command.

These units include, Female strike force, Arms squad, Operation Adkasu, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) unit.

He added that officers had been strategically stationed at vulnerable locations and soft targets, such as prayer grounds, shopping malls, recreational centers, and markets.

“In a bid to enhance proactiveness and prevent emergencies or unforeseen incidents, undercover operatives have already been deployed for covert operations and surveillance,” he said.

“All Area Commanders and Divisional Officers must ensure their presence is felt on the ground to prevent any security breaches.

“All hands must be on deck, as I will not tolerate any form of security lapses. Ensure personnel are properly deployed,” he directed.

He also charged officers to maintain professional conduct and work in synergy with other security agencies.

Odumosu further advised personnel to strictly adhere to the rules of engagement, avoid any form of harassment or intimidation of citizens, and prevent accidental discharge of firearms.

He reassured FCT residents of a safe and secure Eid-el-Fitr celebration before, during, and after the festivities.

The commandant urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement, individuals, or groups to the nearest security agency.

Odumosu extended his Eid-el-Fitr wishes to all Muslim faithful, praying for the well-being of the nation.(NAN(www.nannews.ng).