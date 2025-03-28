Sallah: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel for security in Kaduna

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has deployed 2,500 personnel to ensure the safety of lives and protection

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has deployed 2,500 personnel to ensure the safety of lives and protection of critical national assets.

This deployment will be in effect during and after the Sallah celebrations.

The Command’s spokesperson, SC Musa Labaran, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Labaran stated that the state Commandant, Muhammadu Dansadau, ordered the deployment of personnel across all 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The personnel are tasked with safeguarding lives, property, and vital infrastructure before, during, and after the Sallah festivities.

The commandant assured residents of their safety and warned criminals to either repent or face the consequences of their actions.

He also wished residents a happy Sallah celebration, urging them to report any suspicious individuals or criminal activities promptly.

Additionally, he encouraged residents to continue praying for peace, emphasising that meaningful progress could only be achieved through peaceful coexistence.(NAN)