Sallah: NSCDC deploys 1,400 personnel in Edo

By Usman Aliyu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, has deployed 1,400 personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.

State Commandant Gbenga Agun made this known on Wednesday during a press briefing in Benin City.

According to Agun, officers have been strategically deployed to all designated Muslim prayer grounds and other key locations across the state to maintain law and order.

He explained that the deployment aimed to ensure effective crowd control, public safety, and smooth traffic flow during the festivities.

“Special directives have been issued to the Deputy Commandant in charge of Operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Tactical Units such as the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Agro-Rangers, and the Anti-Vandal Squad.

“These directives are to ensure strict supervision and coordination of all deployed officers,” he said.

The commandant urged the public to remain law-abiding and warned miscreants and criminal elements to steer clear of celebration venues.

He stressed that anyone caught engaging in unlawful acts would face the full weight of the law.

Agun further assured residents of the command’s readiness to collaborate with other security agencies to guarantee a secure and peaceful celebration, and called on the public to cooperate fully with security personnel.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)