Sallah: Matawalle donates 3,000 rams to APC supporters in Zamfara

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has donated 3,000 rams to the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Zamfara to bolster the Sallah festivities.

By Ibrahim Ahmad



The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has donated 3,000 rams to the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Zamfara to bolster the Sallah festivities.

Distributing the rams on behalf of the minister in Gusau on Thursday, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, said that 100 rams were allocated to each of the 14 local governments’ party offices, totalling 1,400 rams.

According to him, the rams are to be distributed among the party officials at local governments, wards and polling units.

Danfulani said 1,600 rams were also allocated to women, youths, senior citizens and other vulnerable persons across the state.

The chairman lauded the minister for the gesture, adding that it would assist in reducing hardship among the beneficiaries.

He also appreciated other party leaders in the state, especially Sen. Abdulaziz Yari and Muktar Idris, among others, for extending hands of support to party members in the state.

He called on the residents of Zamfara to continue to support the Federal Government’s efforts in the fight against banditry and other crimes by providing the security agents with credible intelligence on criminal elements and their hideouts. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)