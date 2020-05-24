Sallah: Malami greets Muslims on Eid el-fitr

Share the news













Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami felicitates with Muslims faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-fitr.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday 24th day of May, 2020.

According to the Minister, Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others

Malami, therefore urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-fitr to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malami charges Muslims to observe all laid down safety protocols and guidelines issued by the

authorities with a view to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

The Minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan.

Malami also calls for ceaseless and fervent prayers for the nation against the

spread of Covid-19.

