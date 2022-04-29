Sallah: Kogi CP promises massive security

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Edward Egbuka on Friday, directed massive security across the state before, during and after Sallah.

A statement issued in Lokoja by SP William Ovye-Aya, the state command’s Public Relations Officer, said that the CP gave the directive during a conference held with senior officers of the command.

Egbuka charged all area commanders, tactical and operational commanders as well as the divisional police officers to beef up security within their areas of responsibilities and to ensure massive deployment of patrol teams along the major highways.

“You must undertake undercover operations to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality across the State during the celebration.

“As pragmatic officers, you must make sure that detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to all criminals,” he directed.

He reiterated the command’s level of preparedness, determination and commitment in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring safety of lives and property before, during and after Sallah.

The police boss urged the good people of the state to continue to collaborate with the security forces with credible and useful information on the activities of criminal elements to curtail their acts.

He, however, heartily felicitated all the Muslim faithful on the occasion of 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.(NAN)

