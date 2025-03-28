Sallah: Kano Govt. suspends monthly sanitation

The Kano State Government has suspended the end-of-the-month environmental sanitation for March for the celebration of Sallah.

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano State Government has suspended the end-of-the-month environmental sanitation for March for the celebration of Sallah.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry for Environment and Climate Change, Samaila Gwamaja on Friday in Kano.

According to him, the Commissioner, Dr Dahir Hashim, announced the suspension in honour of the upcoming Sallah celebration.

“The decision was made to enable residents to focus on the upcoming Sallah preparations. It will also provide an opportunity for individuals from neighboring states to shop for the Sallah,”he said.

The commissioner further explained that the sanitation scheduled for Friday for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Motor parks and Market Places would still hold as usual.

He said the ministry was committed to maintaining a clean and healthy environment, but also recognises the importance of cultural and religious celebrations of this nature.

Hashim said that the suspension of the sanitation was a testament to the government`s dedication to balancing its responsibilities with the needs of the community.

The ministry encourages residents to continue practicing good hygiene and sanitation habits during the period and after. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)