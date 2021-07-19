Sallah: Kaduna NLC calls for prayers for lasting peace

July 19, 2021 Favour Lashem



The (NLC), Kaduna State Council, has urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir period  to pray for lasting  peace, unity and development the state and country in .

The made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman and Christiana Bawa.

It urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit the sacrifice by appreciating  the essence the occasion as a symbolic representation total submission to the will of Allah and service to humanity as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

“It (occasion) reminded the Muslims the need to give meat and food to the needy, especially those who cannot afford it during the celebration.

“The council workers in the state and appealed to them to preach love and kindness to the needy in their place and environment,’’ it said. (NAN)

