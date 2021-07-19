Sallah: Kaduna NLC calls for prayers for lasting peace

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, has urged Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir period to pray for lasting peace, unity and development of the state and country in general.

The Congress made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna, signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman and Christiana Bawa.

It urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of the sacrifice by appreciating the essence of the occasion as a symbolic representation of total submission to the will of Allah and service to humanity as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

“It (occasion) reminded the Muslims of the need to give meat and food to the needy, especially those who cannot afford it during the celebration.

“The council congratulates workers in the state and appealed to them to preach love and kindness to the needy in their work place and environment,’’ it said. (NAN)

