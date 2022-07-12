Sallah: Irabor donates hospital consumables, gift items to medical centre, patients

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) on Tuesday, donated large quantity of hospital consumables to the Defence Headquarters Medical Centre at Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir.

The President of DEPOWA, Mrs Vickie Irabor, led members of the association to also present token to some patients who are receiving treatment at the medical center.

Irabor said that DEPOWA decided to visit the medical centre to identify with the hospital and its patients as well as donating gifts items and hospital disposables to the facility.

She said the gesture was the non-kinetic support of the women to the troops of the armed forces to encourage and pray for them.

“We also use this opportunity to say to Nigerians that we should not lose hope in our armed forces.

“We know that in no time, they will defeat the adversaries of our dear nation.

“On this note, we say to everyone in this hospital facility to be assured of our prayers and that in no time you will all walk away from this hospital.

“This is a military hospital where we have more than 50 patients and as wives of military officers, we have come to identify with them,” she said.

DEPOWA President said the association had continued to reach out to military hospitals, adding that they had visited the 44 Re Reference Hospital in Kaduna and Maimalari Cantonment Hospital in Maiduguri for similar gesture.

The Commander, DHQ Medical Centre, Navy Capt. A.O Aliyu, represented by Col. Olayinka Ojo, expressed appreciation to DEPOWA for the gesture and Mrs Irabor for her motherly care for military family.

Aliyu said the visit was an opportunity for the president of DEPOWA to tour the facility which had been serving members of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said the visit would also help the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff to have first-hand information on the needs of the centre and pass same to her husband.

According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff himself is very passionate about the health of his troops. (NAN)

