Sallah: Inter-religious council prays for peace in Nigeria

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIRIC) on Tuesday, felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrated the feast of Eild-el-kabir, urging brotherhood.

The organisation in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua in Lagos, sued for peace in the country, for even development.

He said that NIREC expressed happiness with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the feast.

“May Allah accept your sacrifices and in turn, bless you abundantly.

“We pray that the season will be used for sober reflection on infractions in society and for God to rid us of the evil bedeviling our country and bring about lasting peace and tranquility to us,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State reports that the Federal Government had declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays to enable Nigerians join others in the world mark the feast.(NAN)

