Sallah: Gov. Yahaya felicitates Muslims, calls for unity

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated with the Muslim faithfuls as they celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

Eid-el-Fitr is being observed by the Muslims to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

This is contained in a Sallah message on Wednesday by Isma’ila Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs, Goverment House, Gombe.

Yahaya admonished the Muslims to uphold the teachings and values instilled during the Ramadan fast and integrate it into their daily lives for the betterment of the society.

He called for prayer, unity and resilience amid prevailing economic challenges.

“The current difficulties are transient and better days lie ahead. Nigeria will emerge stronger,” the governor said.

Yahaya enjoined Muslim faithful to sustain the devotion and other acts of worship observed during the Holy month for the good of the religion, society and humanity.

According to Yahaya, Nigeria is in dire need of good people with excellent moral standing to overcome the evils being perpetrated by some elements who do not mean well for the country.

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), underscored the importance of moral integrity in combating societal ills.

“Eid-el-Fitr festival connotes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam.

“I, therefore, enjoin us to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan and show love to one another as well as promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our diverse people.

“The same way we all remembered the less privileged and those afflicted by poverty during Ramadan, I implore us to carry over these attributes beyond Ramadan,” he said.

While reiterating commitment to peace and security, Yahaya emphasised the importance of delivering democratic dividend to the people to move the state forward.

The governor also urged the people to avail themselves opportunities in agriculture and empowerment initiatives of the Federal and State Governments to improve their economic wellbeing.

He tasked community and religious leaders to support the government towards upholding peace and security for social and economic development of the state. (NAN)

By Hajara Leman