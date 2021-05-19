The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 27 per cent decrease in the total number of crashes during the EId-El-Fitr celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said a total of 5,511 offenders were arrested for committing 6,858 offences between May 11 to May 17 that the operation lasted.

This, he said, arose from the rejigged operational tactics deployed during the just concluded Eid-El-Fitri special patrol systematically organised to ensure free flow of traffic and safety of all travellers.

He stated that a total of 92 road traffic crashes (RTC) were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing 27 per cent decrease.

According to him, the Corps covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,051 vehicles representing 8.9 per cent decrease in impoundment, and apprehended 5,511 offenders as against 5,713 offenders in 2019 representing 3.5 per cent decrease.

“The decrease recorded in RTC is largely attributed to several coordinated factors, among which are; the establishment of station offices in almost all the 774 Local Government areas in Nigeria.

“Intensified public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond and effective patrol operations,” he said.

The spokesperson said in the same period in 2019, out of the 117 RTCs that involved a total of 856 people in 2019, 54 people were killed in fatal crashes as against 43 in 2021, representing 26 per cent decrease in fatality.

Kazeem added that a record of 260 people were rescued with injuries in 2021 against 343 in 2019 representing 32 per cent decrease while on the other hand, 469 people were rescued without injuries in 2019, as against 266 in 2021 representing a decrease of 76 per cent.

He quoted the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying that the Corps now had a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC commands, outposts, road side clinics and Zebra points feeding in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

He also revealed that the comparison made with year 2019 period was due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which halted conventional operations.

He further stated that the reduction both in crashes and number of offenders apprehended was an indication that the public enlightenment efforts of the Corps was yielding results and road users were complying accordingly.

He stressed that the tempo in the operational and advocacy front would be sustained to ensure continuous decrease in number of road crashes, number of persons involved, as well as decrease in the number of persons killed by crashes on the roads.

“The Corps is advancing steadily towards the actualisation of its corporate mandate of creating a safer motoring environment and eradicating RTC on our roads.

“This tempo will surely be sustained as all efforts have been adequately put in place to make the roads safer for all,” he said.

Oyeyemi called on the public to assist the Corps by reporting any form of obstruction or emergency on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122.

He added that the public could also tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

“The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1.

“Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps Marshal had earlier directed that the 2021 Sallah special patrol to cover 45 corridors. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

