Sallah: FRSC Mobilizes personnel to curb crashes, gridlocks nationwide

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Road Safety Corps has mobilized its personnel for the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebration to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users before, during and after the celebration in Nigeria, which has been scheduled to commence from 06 July and be terminated on 13 July 2022.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, “the Corps Marshal Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has mandated that the following objectives must be achieved in the special operations: Reduction in Road Traffic Crashes, Road Traffic Fatalities, and Road Traffic Injuries; Prompt response to road traffic crash victims; Engagement of robust public education and enlightenments across all media platforms; speedy removal of obstructions from the highways; intensified enforcement on critical offences; and adequate supervision, surveillance and monitoring of all commands amongst others”.

Kazeem who made this public said that the Corps is embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users have a hitch free celebration, amidst other security challenges in the country and the rainy season. According to him, not fewer than 36,000 of the FRSC Regular, Special Marshals, and Road Safety Club Members, about 750 Patrol Vehicles, 120 Ambulances, 25 Tow Truck and over 200 Bikes would be on the road during the special operation.

The Corps Public education Officer also stated that “FRSC has over the years developed this tradition of always organising special patrol operations during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during such celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid el Kabir would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes”.

In his words, “to ensure the effectiveness of the Operations, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi directed Commanding officers operating across various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations.

Kazeem noted that the corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

He stated that to achieve maximum coverage, the Corps has deployed operational equipments in the categories of Radar Guns, Breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving, operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise. More so, the Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, noting that Mobile Courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

The Corps Marshal, also directed that the Operatives pay first-rate focus on Effective Traffic Control, Wrongful Overtaking, Use of Phone while Driving, Drivers Licence Violation, Lane Discipline, Removal of Rickety vehicles on the road, Driving with Expired/ worn out tyre and without spare tyre etc.

In line with the foregoing, the patrol is to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs – 1400hrs, 1400HRS – 2000hrs, 2000hrs – 2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby at all operational Commands. The Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, The Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security, State owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has leveraged on the season to felicitate with the Muslim faithfuls as they celebrate this year’s sallah. Oyeyemi reiterated his earlier call on them to exemplify the essence of the season which is love, care and continuous obedience to established.

He also stated that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM will continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update. As such, he called on all travellers to take advantage of the Station, Situation Office numbers: 07054005754, 07054005712 08056294021/08056295022, and the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest Command.

