Sallah: FRSC Lagos deploys personnel, logistics for safe travel

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command has rolled out a comprehensive traffic management and safety plan to ensure a safe and hitch-free Eid-Kabir celebration.

The Corps Commander of the FRSC Lagos Sector Command, Kehinde Hamzat, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by Mrs Elizabeth Jayeola, FRSC Sector Public Education Officer.

“As part of its special Sallah operations, the command is deploying 1,600 regular staff, 1,542 special marshals, 41 patrol vehicles, 10 power bikes, five tow trucks and five ambulances.

“These resources will be strategically positioned across major highways and critical corridors in Lagos State to ensure free flow of traffic.

“They will also ensure prompt response to road traffic crashes, rapid clearance of obstructions, sustained public enlightenment, and effective enforcement operations

“FRSC Lagos will be working in synergy with sister agencies and emergency responders to maintain order, provide security, and safeguard lives and properties throughout the festive period,” he said.

Hamzat, therefore, advised all road users to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, emphasising that safety was a shared responsibility.

He also advised the motoring public to plan their journeys early, avoid night travels, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, not drink and drive, obey speed limits, and wear seatbelts at all times.

The commander also urged motorists to avoid using phones while driving, commercial drivers to avoid overloading, and motorcyclists to stay off expressways and wear safety gear.

“FRSC personnel will be visible and proactive, and the success of the operations depends on the cooperation of all road users,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)