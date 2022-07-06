Sallah: FRSC deploys 987 personnel, 10 patrol vehicles in Bauchi State

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, says it has deployed 987 personnel and 10 patrol vehicles to check carnages and ensure road traffic crash free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Umar Abdullahi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said the personnel comprised of Regular, Special Marshals and first Road Traffic Crash (RTC) respondents from five major routes across the state.

The Command, he said, also deployed six ambulances, one heavy duty tow truck as well as two power bikes for highway surveillance, speed control patrol and alert motorists of obstructions.

“The command has completed the preparations to ensure free road traffic crashes during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Communication equipment will be out at their optimum level while inter connectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies’ networks are all connected for prompt response and synergy for hitch-free Salah festival.

“Health service providers are collaborating with the command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality.

“The station offices in the 20 local government areas of the state are fully activated to ensure prompt response to road traffic issues like clearance of obstructions and traffic control’’, he said.

He said the command accorded pririoty to awareness creation activities in motor parks through engagement of the media, community and religious leaders to check crashes and encourage safer roads. (NAN)

