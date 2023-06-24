Sallah: FRSC deploys 1,800 personnel, other logistics in Oyo

By Suleiman Shehu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, has deployed no fewer than 1,800 personnel and other logistics for a hitch-free Eld-el-kabir celebration in the state.

The command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Chijioke Inyama, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Inyama said that the deployment would help to curb increased traffic volume usually witnessed during and after the festive period, with attendant gridlock and road obstructions.

He said that the 1,800 personnel include Special Marshals, while 22 operational vehicles, two state of the art ambulances, a heavy duty tow – truck and motor bikes were also deployed.

The public education officer said that the special operation would start on June 26 and end on July 1.

“The deployment is to sustain the corps’ visibility on our major roads in the state, to ensure free flow of traffic, reduce road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

” The command will be organising a mega rally at the old toll gate, Ibadan, to sensitise members of the Park Management System on safe driving during and after the festive period,” he said.

He quoted the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr John Adekanye, as saying that the command had perfected plan to collaborate with sister security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property on the roads as well as at Eid praying grounds.

Inyama said that the sector commander commended the state government for various measures taken to ensure that construction companies handling various road projects came up with palliatives on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic.

He said that the personnel would apprehend trucks in the habit of carrying passengers and goods together as well as those driving vehicles without valid driver’s licence.

The official said they would also apprehend those who engage in overloading, have non-functional wipers, drive against traffic and fail to use of seat belt,

Inyama called on motorists to ensure they maintain their vehicles, especially with the rainy season setting in.

He also urged them to check their tyres, lighting systems, windshields and wipers before embarking on journeys,, and to obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

