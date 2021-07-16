Sallah : FRSC deploys 1,380 officers, equipment to Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,380 personnel to ensure safety on highways in Ogun during Eid-El-Kabir celebration.The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Friday that the personnel comprised regular and special marshals.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holiday to celebrate 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.Umar said that many of the personnel were deployed to Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu- Ijebu Ode, Sagamu-Mosinmi- Ikorodu, Abeokuta-Sagamu, Abeokuta-Ibadan, and Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Ota-Lagos corridors as well as Ota-Idiroko international corridor.Umar added that the command provided operational equipment to make the desired impact on the entire stretch of highways in Ogun.He listed the equipment to include 33 patrol vehicles, seven advanced life support ambulances, 10 patrol motor bikes, five heavy duty tow/recovery trucks, and breathylisers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol consumption

.He said that the corps also provided machines for rescuing trapped accident victims.He told NAN that the special operation would begin from Friday (July 16) to July 25.“The special patrol will focus on excessive speed, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, seat belt violation, overloading and tyre violation (expired/ substandard).“Others are speed limiting device violation, passengers manifest violation by commercial vehicles, and use of drugs and intoxicating alcoholic beverages while driving,” he said.

The sector commander added that the personnel would ensure motorists’ strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.Umar said that all FRSC ambulances points at Itori, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ogunmakin would operate on 24-hour basis throughout the period.

He also said that the sector command had embarked on aggressive pubic enlightenment campaigns at motor parks across the state.He urged motorists to careful and ensure that their vehicles would be in good condition.The sector commander warned that any motoristflouting traffic rules would be adequately punished. (NAN)

