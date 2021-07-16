Sallah : FRSC deploys 1,380 officers, equipment to Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,380 personnel to ensure safety  on highways in Ogun during Eid--Kabir celebration.The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar,   told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta that the personnel comprised regular and special marshals.

NAN that the Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holiday to celebrate 2021  Eid--Kabir.Umar said that many of the personnel were  deployed to Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu- Ijebu Ode, Sagamu-Mosinmi- Ikorodu, Abeokuta-Sagamu, Abeokuta-Ibadan, and Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Ota-Lagos corridors as well as Ota-Idiroko international  corridor.Umar added that the command provided operational equipment to the desired impact on the entire stretch of highways in Ogun.He listed the equipment to include 33 patrol vehicles, seven advanced life support ambulances, 10 patrol motor bikes, five heavy tow/recovery trucks, and breathylisers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol consumption

.He said that the corps also provided machines for rescuing trapped accident victims.He told NAN  that the special operation would begin from Friday (July 16) to July 25.“The special patrol will focus on excessive speed, dangerous , wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, use of phone while , seat belt violation, overloading and tyre violation (expired/ substandard).“Others are speed limiting device violation, passengers manifest violation by vehicles, and use of drugs and intoxicating alcoholic beverages while ,” he said.

The sector commander added that the personnel would ensure motorists’  strict adherence to COVID-19  protocols.Umar said that all FRSC ambulances points Itori, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ogunmakin would operate on 24-hour basis throughout the period.

He also said  that the sector command had embarked on aggressive pubic  enlightenment campaigns motor parks across the state.He urged motorists to  careful and ensure that vehicles would be in good condition.The sector commander warned that any motoristflouting traffic rules would be punished.  (NAN)

